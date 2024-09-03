Sector Update: Tech Stocks Slump Late Afternoon

Tech stocks were sharply lower late Tuesday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) falling 4.4% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) tumbling 7.4%.

The Philadelphia Semiconductor index sank 7.4%.

In corporate news, Sify Technologies (SIFY) shares surged 101% after the company said Monday it has been certified to provide liquid cooling technology for Nvidia (NVDA) data centers.

Intel (INTC) could be removed from the Dow Jones Industrial Average as the chipmaker's almost 60% plunge in share price this year made it the worst performer on the index, Reuters reported Tuesday, citing analysts and investors. Intel shares tumbled 9.1%.

Super Micro Computer (SMCI) shares were rising 1.3% after the company said Tuesday it doesn't anticipate any material changes to its Q4 or FY 2024 results despite a delay in filing the annual Form 10-K.

Hello's (MOMO) Q2 results fell year over year amid double-digit revenue declines in its live video services and value-added services segments, while the company expects its topline to decrease by up to 15% in the ongoing three-month period versus last year. Its shares were falling 3.5%.

