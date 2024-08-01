Sector Update: Tech Stocks Slide Late Afternoon

Tech stocks tumbled late Thursday afternoon with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) dropping 4% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) slumping 6.6%.

The Philadelphia Semiconductor index plunged 7.1%.

In corporate news, Arm (ARM) shares sank 17%, a day after the company posted fiscal Q2 adjusted EPS guidance that trailed the market consensus.

Appian (APPN) shares tumbled almost 20% after the company provided Thursday Q3 and full-year 2024 revenue guidance that trailed analysts' estimates.

Qualcomm (QCOM) shares slipped 9.1%. The company reported better-than-expected fiscal Q3 results amid strong automotive sales growth but warned of a revenue hit from the US government's decision to revoke its license to export products to China's Huawei.

Meta Platform (META) shares popped 5% after it reported a bigger-than-expected increase in Q2 earnings and sales.

