Sector Update: Tech Stocks Slide Late Afternoon

Tech stocks were slipping late Tuesday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) easing 0.3% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) falling 1%.

The Philadelphia Semiconductor index retreated 1.3%.

In corporate news, Apple (AAPL) is working on a foldable iPhone that may be released as early as 2026, The Information reported. Apple shares added 0.4%.

Spotify (SPOT) swung to a higher-than-expected Q2 profit as its premium subscription growth beat estimates. The shares jumped 12%.

NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) shares tumbled 7.8% after the company issued a downbeat Q3 outlook as profit and revenue in Q2 fell from a year earlier.

SAP (SAP) shares jumped 7%, a day after the company reported higher Q2 earnings and revenue.

