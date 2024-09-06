News & Insights

Sector Update: Tech Stocks Slide Friday Afternoon

September 06, 2024 — 01:45 pm EDT

Tech stocks were falling Friday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) dropping 2.7% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) slumping about 4%.

The Philadelphia Semiconductor index shed 4.5%.

In corporate news, Broadcom (AVGO) shares tumbled past 9% after the company late Thursday guided for fiscal Q4 revenue of about $14 billion, compared with the $14.04 billion forecast from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

Super Micro Computer (SMCI) shares retreated 6.1% after JPMorgan downgraded the stock to neutral from overweight.

Salesforce (CRM) shares were falling 1.5%. The company said late Thursday it agreed to buy data protection provider, Own Company, for $1.9 billion in cash.

