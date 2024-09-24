Sector Update: Tech Stocks Rise Tuesday Afternoon

Tech stocks gained Tuesday afternoon with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) up 0.8% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) adding 1.4%.

The Philadelphia Semiconductor index advanced 1.7%.

In corporate news, Smartsheet (SMAR) agreed to be acquired by Blackstone (BX) and Vista Equity Partners for $8.4 billion in cash. Smartsheet shares jumped 6.5% and Blackstone rose 0.1%.

EHang (EH) shares jumped 12% after the company said Tuesday it completed the first flight of its EH216-S, a pilotless electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft, in Brazil.

Banzai (BNZI) shares soared 75% after it said Tuesday its lenders and service providers agreed to write off up to $5.6 million of outstanding debt and restructure $19.2 million of existing obligations.

