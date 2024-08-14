Sector Update: Tech Stocks Rise Premarket Wednesday

Technology stocks rose premarket Wednesday, with The Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) up 0.5% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) advancing 0.7%.

Intel (INTC) has sold its stake in British chip company Arm Holdings (ARM), a regulatory filing showed. Arm Holdings shares were up over 2% pre-bell.

Riskified (RSKD) stock was over 2% higher after the company reported higher Q2 non-GAAP earnings and revenue.

Core Scientific (CORZ) shares were up over 2% after the company priced a private offering of $400 million of 3% convertible senior unsecured notes due 2029, upsized from $350 million.

