Sector Update: Tech Stocks Rise Premarket Wednesday

August 14, 2024 — 09:04 am EDT

Technology stocks rose premarket Wednesday, with The Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) up 0.5% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) advancing 0.7%.

Intel (INTC) has sold its stake in British chip company Arm Holdings (ARM), a regulatory filing showed. Arm Holdings shares were up over 2% pre-bell.

Riskified (RSKD) stock was over 2% higher after the company reported higher Q2 non-GAAP earnings and revenue.

Core Scientific (CORZ) shares were up over 2% after the company priced a private offering of $400 million of 3% convertible senior unsecured notes due 2029, upsized from $350 million.

Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
