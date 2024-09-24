News & Insights

Sector Update: Tech Stocks Rise Premarket Tuesday

September 24, 2024 — 09:07 am EDT

Technology stocks rose in premarket hours Tuesday as the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) was up 0.1% and iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (IGM) was recently 0.7% higher.

DigiAsia's (FAAS) fintech-as-a-service unit DigiAsia Bios has agreed to be acquired by PayMate India for an enterprise valuation of $400 Million, PayMate said. DigiAsia shares advanced by over 14% pre-bell.

Arlo Technologies (ARLO) shares rose past 4% after the company said its board approved a repurchase program for up to $50 million of its common shares.

Nokia (NOK) said it has signed an agreement with ZCorum, a provider of broadband diagnostics and managed services, to develop a DOCSIS Provisioning Adapter application for cable-to-fiber transition. Nokia shares were 0.5% higher pre-bell.

