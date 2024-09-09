Sector Update: Tech Stocks Rise Premarket Monday

Technology stocks rose in premarket hours Monday, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) up 1% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) 0.8% higher recently.

Apple (AAPL) used Arm Holdings' (ARM) V9 chip design in the A18 chip of its iPhone 16 and is set to launch the new smartphone Monday, the Financial Times reported, citing unnamed sources familiar with the matter. Arm Holdings shares were up more than 3% pre-bell.

Palantir Technologies (PLTR) and Dell Technologies (DELL) are set to join the S&P 500, sending their respective shares up over 8% and 3% premarket.

Squarespace (SQSP) shares advanced by more than 2% after the company and Permira said they have signed an amended merger agreement under which Squarespace shareholders will get $46.50 per share in cash, bringing the total transaction value to roughly $7.2 billion, up from a previous offer of $6.9 billion.

