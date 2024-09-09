News & Insights

Markets
ARM

Sector Update: Tech Stocks Rise Premarket Monday

September 09, 2024 — 09:12 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Technology stocks rose in premarket hours Monday, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) up 1% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) 0.8% higher recently.

Apple (AAPL) used Arm Holdings' (ARM) V9 chip design in the A18 chip of its iPhone 16 and is set to launch the new smartphone Monday, the Financial Times reported, citing unnamed sources familiar with the matter. Arm Holdings shares were up more than 3% pre-bell.

Palantir Technologies (PLTR) and Dell Technologies (DELL) are set to join the S&P 500, sending their respective shares up over 8% and 3% premarket.

Squarespace (SQSP) shares advanced by more than 2% after the company and Permira said they have signed an amended merger agreement under which Squarespace shareholders will get $46.50 per share in cash, bringing the total transaction value to roughly $7.2 billion, up from a previous offer of $6.9 billion.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ARM
AAPL
PLTR
DELL
SQSP

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.