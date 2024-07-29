News & Insights

Sector Update: Tech Stocks Rise Premarket Monday

July 29, 2024 — 09:11 am EDT

Technology stocks rose in Monday's premarket hours as the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) was up 0.4% and the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) was 0.9% higher recently.

ON Semiconductor (ON) shares advanced by over 7% after it reported lower Q2 non-GAAP earnings and revenue that still topped forecasts from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

Palantir Technologies (PLTR) was up more than 1% after saying it has partnered with Tree Energy Solutions, a producer of electric natural gas derived from green hydrogen, to support the green energy transition and decarbonization.

Apple's (AAPL) artificial intelligence features are delayed and will miss the launch of new operating systems for Apple devices, Bloomberg News TV reported Sunday, citing unnamed sources familiar with the matter. Shares of Apple were down 0.5% premarket.

