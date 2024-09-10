News & Insights

Sector Update: Tech Stocks Rise Late Afternoon

September 10, 2024 — 03:50 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Tech stocks rose late Tuesday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) adding 1.3% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) up 0.1%.

The Philadelphia Semiconductor index added 1.1%.

In corporate news, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) shares tumbled 8.3% after the company unveiled a $1.35 billion offering of convertible preferred shares.

Oracle (ORCL) shares jumped past 11% after several analysts raised their price targets on the stock after the company's fiscal Q1 results exceeded market expectations.

Apple (AAPL) lost a court fight against EU competition authorities as the bloc's Court of Justice in Luxembourg backed a previous European Commission order for the company to pay 13 billion euros ($14.35 billion) in back taxes to Ireland. Apple shares were fractionally lower.

Bio-key International (BKYI) shares surged 76% after it said Tuesday it has received more than $500,000 in new orders from a government defense ministry for biometric user authentication.

