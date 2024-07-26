Sector Update: Tech Stocks Rise Late Afternoon

Tech stocks were advancing late Friday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) adding 1.1% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) gaining 1.9%.

The Philadelphia Semiconductor index climbed 1.6%.

In corporate news, OrangeKloud Technology (ORKT) said Friday it has closed its initial public offering of 2.75 million shares at $4.75 each, raising about $13.1 million. Its shares were rising 1.4%.

Meta Platforms (META) is interested in taking a stake in EssilorLuxottica, but would have to "buy on market" since the Ray Ban maker has no plans for a "capital increase dedicated to Meta," EssilorLuxottica Chief Executive Francesco Milleri said Thursday, according to a Capital IQ transcript. Meta shares rose 2.5%.

Microsoft-backed (MSFT) OpenAI said it started testing a prototype of an artificial intelligence search product. Separately, Microsoft's LinkedIn filed a preliminary settlement Thursday for a proposed class action that alleged the platform overcharged advertisers on inflated metrics resulting from measurement errors. Microsoft shares were rising 1.6%.

Apple (AAPL) has agreed to adopt a set of voluntary AI safeguards crafted by the Biden administration, media reports said Friday. The shares were little changed.

