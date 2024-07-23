Sector Update: Tech Stocks Retreat Tuesday Afternoon

Tech stocks were in the red Tuesday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) decreasing 0.3% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) dropping 1.8%.

The Philadelphia Semiconductor index fell 1.5%.

In corporate news, Spotify (SPOT) swung to a higher-than-expected Q2 profit as its premium subscription growth beat estimates. Its shares climbed nearly 11%.

NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) shares tumbled 9% after it issued a downbeat Q3 outlook as profit and revenue in the previous quarter fell from a year earlier.

SAP (SAP) shares jumped 6.7%, a day after the company reported higher Q2 earnings and revenue.

