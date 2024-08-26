News & Insights

Sector Update: Tech Stocks Retreat Late Afternoon

August 26, 2024 — 04:00 pm EDT

Tech stocks declined late Monday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) shedding 1.2% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) falling 1.7%.

The Philadelphia Semiconductor index slumped 2.3%.

In corporate news, Applied Materials (AMAT) shares fell 3.2%. The company said it has received a subpoena from the US Department of Justice seeking information on its applications for federal grants and that it's fully cooperating in such matter.

Alarum Technologies (ALAR) shares plunged nearly 32% as the company reported lower Q2 adjusted earnings per American depositary share.

Apple (AAPL) is set to hold an event at its headquarters in California on Sept. 9 when it is expected to launch its iPhone 16 lineup, according to media reports. Apple shares were marginally lower.

Microsoft-backed (MSFT) OpenAI supports a California bill requiring tech companies to label artificial intelligence content, Reuters reported. Microsoft shares were down 0.9%.

