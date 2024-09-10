Sector Update: Tech Stocks Mixed Tuesday Afternoon

Tech stocks were mixed Tuesday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) rising 0.7% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) shedding 0.5%.

The Philadelphia Semiconductor index rose 0.1%.

In corporate news, Oracle (ORCL) shares jumped 11% after several analysts raised their price targets on the stock after the company's fiscal Q1 results exceeded market expectations.

Apple (AAPL) lost a court fight against EU competition authorities as the bloc's Court of Justice in Luxembourg backed a previous European Commission order for the company to pay 13 billion euros ($14.35 billion) in back taxes to Ireland. Apple shares eased 0.1%.

Alphabet (GOOG) unit Google's appeal against a 2.4 billion euro ($2.65 billion) penalty imposed by the European Commission in 2017 for anticompetitive practices was dismissed by the EU's Court of Justice. Alphabet shares rose 0.8%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.