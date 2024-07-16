Sector Update: Tech Stocks Mixed Tuesday Afternoon

Tech stocks were mixed in Tuesday afternoon trading, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) shedding 0.8% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) adding 1%.

The Philadelphia Semiconductor index decreased 0.3%.

In corporate news, Shopify (SHOP) seems well placed to continue capturing e-commerce market share under its new chief executive and is likely poised for "solid" revenue growth, BofA Securities said Tuesday. The investment firm upgraded its rating on Shopify to buy from neutral and raised its price objective to $82 from $78. Shopify shares jumped 7.4%.

The US Federal Trade Commission is asking Amazon.com (AMZN) for details on a deal to hire senior executives from artificial intelligence company Adept, Reuters reported Tuesday. Amazon shares were rising 0.2%.

UK regulators said Tuesday they're launching a preliminary investigation into Microsoft's (MSFT) licensing deal with AI startup Inflection. Microsoft shares fell 1.5%.

