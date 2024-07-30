News & Insights

Markets
GLW

Sector Update: Tech Stocks Mixed Premarket Tuesday

July 30, 2024 — 09:10 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Technology stocks were mixed premarket Tuesday as the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) was up 0.2% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) was recently down 0.4%.

Corning (GLW) shares fell past 6% after it reported Q2 net sales of $3.25 billion, up from $3.24 billion a year earlier but missing the $3.58 billion estimate from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) shares advanced by nearly 6% after it reported Q2 net sales of $1.22 billion, up from $1.21 billion a year earlier. The company also raised its full-year non-GAAP earnings per share outlook.

Leidos Holdings (LDOS) shares were up almost 2% after it reported higher Q2 non-GAAP earnings and revenue. The company also lifted its full-year guidance for non-GAAP earnings per share.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GLW
ZBRA
LDOS
XLK
XSD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.