Sector Update: Tech Stocks Mixed Premarket Tuesday

Technology stocks were mixed premarket Tuesday as the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) was up 0.2% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) was recently down 0.4%.

Corning (GLW) shares fell past 6% after it reported Q2 net sales of $3.25 billion, up from $3.24 billion a year earlier but missing the $3.58 billion estimate from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) shares advanced by nearly 6% after it reported Q2 net sales of $1.22 billion, up from $1.21 billion a year earlier. The company also raised its full-year non-GAAP earnings per share outlook.

Leidos Holdings (LDOS) shares were up almost 2% after it reported higher Q2 non-GAAP earnings and revenue. The company also lifted its full-year guidance for non-GAAP earnings per share.

