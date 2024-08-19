Sector Update: Tech Stocks Mixed Premarket Monday

Technology stocks were mixed premarket Monday, with the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) 1.7% lower and the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) 0.1% higher recently.

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) shares were up 0.6% after saying it has agreed to acquire artificial intelligence infrastructure provider ZT Systems in a cash-and-stock deal valued at $4.9 billion.

Ituran Location and Control (ITRN) shares were up over 4% after it reported higher Q2 earnings and revenue.

Nokia (NOK) shares advanced more than 1% after saying it was selected by TIM Brasil to expand its 5G radio access network coverage across 15 Brazilian states beginning in January.

