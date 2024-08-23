Sector Update: Tech Stocks Mixed Premarket Friday

Technology stocks were mixed premarket Friday with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) up about 1% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) 0.8% lower recently.

Workday (WDAY) shares were nearly 14% higher after it reported an increase in fiscal Q2 earnings and sales, beating market expectations.

Qualcomm (QCOM) said its subsidiary Qualcomm Technologies has entered a definitive agreement to buy Sequans Communications' (SQNS) 4G Internet of Things technologies for $200 million. Sequans Communications shares surged around 160% pre-bell.

Bill Holdings (BILL) shares were up almost 4% after it reported a stronger-than-forecast increase in fiscal Q4 earnings and sales.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.