Sector Update: Tech Stocks Mixed Premarket Friday

August 23, 2024 — 09:09 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Technology stocks were mixed premarket Friday with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) up about 1% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) 0.8% lower recently.

Workday (WDAY) shares were nearly 14% higher after it reported an increase in fiscal Q2 earnings and sales, beating market expectations.

Qualcomm (QCOM) said its subsidiary Qualcomm Technologies has entered a definitive agreement to buy Sequans Communications' (SQNS) 4G Internet of Things technologies for $200 million. Sequans Communications shares surged around 160% pre-bell.

Bill Holdings (BILL) shares were up almost 4% after it reported a stronger-than-forecast increase in fiscal Q4 earnings and sales.

MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

