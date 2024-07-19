News & Insights

Sector Update: Tech Stocks Mixed Premarket Friday

July 19, 2024 — 09:01 am EDT

Technology stocks were mixed premarket Friday as the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) was down 0.1% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) was flat recently.

CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) fell nearly 13% and Microsoft (MSFT) was down more than 1% after their outages led to disruptions across multiple industries globally early Friday, affecting flights, broadcasts, as well as banking and health care systems.

SunPower (SPWR) was down over 8%, still declining a day after saying it will pause some operations. SunPower said it would stop signing new deals and halt installation services for shipments in transit or already delivered, Reuters said Thursday, citing an email from the company to clients.

Wipro (WIT) declined by more than 6% after it reported lower fiscal Q1 revenue.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

