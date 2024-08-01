Sector Update: Tech Stocks Mixed Pre-Bell Thursday

Technology stocks were mixed pre-bell Thursday with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) up 0.3% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) 0.4% lower recently.

Meta Platforms (META) shares rose more than 9% after it reported a bigger-than-expected jump in Q2 earnings and sales.

Arm Holdings (ARM) shares fell past 11% after the company said it expects fiscal Q2 non-GAAP diluted EPS of $0.23 to $0.27, falling short of the $0.28 forecast from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

Qualcomm (QCOM) shares were down by more than 2%, offsetting a portion of its more than 8% increase from Wednesday after it reported higher fiscal Q3 non-GAAP diluted earnings and revenue.

