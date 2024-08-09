Sector Update: Tech Stocks Mixed Pre-Bell Friday

Technology stocks were mixed pre-bell Friday with the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) 0.02% higher and the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) down 0.2% recently.

Iteris (ITI) shares rose past 64% after announcing a definitive merger agreement to be acquired by Almaviva in an all-cash transaction valuing the smart mobility infrastructure management firm at about $335 million.

EchoStar (SATS) shares were down nearly 13% after it reported that it swung to a Q2 net loss as revenue declined during the period.

Pagaya Technologies (PGY) shares were up nearly 9% after it reported higher Q2 adjusted earnings and revenue.

