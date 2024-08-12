Sector Update: Tech Stocks Mixed Monday Afternoon

Tech stocks were mixed Monday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) rising 0.9% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) decreasing 0.2%.

The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index rose 0.7%.

In corporate news, Monday.com (MNDY) shares jumped 11% after it reported better-than-expected Q2 results and lifted its full-year revenue outlook.

Apple (AAPL) is expected to ship more iPhone 16 units than Wall Street originally estimated, with potentially more customers looking to upgrade due to the company's artificial intelligence features, Wedbush Securities said in a note to clients. Apple shares were adding 0.4%.

Draganfly (DPRO) shares surged 33% after it said Monday it has selected Institute for Drone Technology as a distributor of its drone technology in Australia as part of a partnership.

