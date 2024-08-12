News & Insights

Markets
MNDY

Sector Update: Tech Stocks Mixed Monday Afternoon

August 12, 2024 — 02:03 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Tech stocks were mixed Monday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) rising 0.9% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) decreasing 0.2%.

The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index rose 0.7%.

In corporate news, Monday.com (MNDY) shares jumped 11% after it reported better-than-expected Q2 results and lifted its full-year revenue outlook.

Apple (AAPL) is expected to ship more iPhone 16 units than Wall Street originally estimated, with potentially more customers looking to upgrade due to the company's artificial intelligence features, Wedbush Securities said in a note to clients. Apple shares were adding 0.4%.

Draganfly (DPRO) shares surged 33% after it said Monday it has selected Institute for Drone Technology as a distributor of its drone technology in Australia as part of a partnership.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MNDY
AAPL
DPRO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.