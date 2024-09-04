News & Insights

Sector Update: Tech Stocks Mixed Late Afternoon

September 04, 2024 — 03:56 pm EDT

Tech stocks were mixed late Wednesday afternoon with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) shedding less than 0.1% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) 0.5% higher.

The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index rising 0.2%.

In corporate news, a federal judge denied a motion for a preliminary injunction against Meta Platforms (META) requested by Robert F. Kennedy Jr. over alleged censorship on the company's platforms. Meta shares were rising 0.6%.

Intel (INTC) is urging the federal government to hasten the release of funding under the 2022 Chips and Science Act as it currently faces financial challenges, Bloomberg reported Wednesday. Intel shares were falling 4%.

Zscaler (ZS) shares tumbled past 18%, a day after the company's fiscal 2025 earnings outlook missed Wall Street's estimates following stronger-than-expected Q4 results.

GitLab (GTLB) shares surged past 21% as it lifted its full-year outlook and reported stronger-than-expected fiscal Q2 results.

