Sector Update: Tech Stocks Mixed Late Afternoon

Tech stocks were mixed late Thursday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) falling 1% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) rising 1.5%.

The Philadelphia Semiconductor index retreated 0.6%.

In corporate news, Apple (AAPL) is discussing a potential investment in Microsoft-backed (MSFT) OpenAI as part of a fundraising round that will push OpenAI's valuation over $100 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported. Separately, Apple told its suppliers to prepare components and parts for 88 million to 90 million smartphones ahead of the launch of the first iPhone equipped with Apple Intelligence, Nikkei reported. Apple shares rose 1.3%.

Nvidia (NVDA) shares were falling 6.3% even after the company posted forecast-beating fiscal Q2 results.

CrowdStrike (CRWD) shares popped 2.8% after its Q2 results topped analyst estimates.

