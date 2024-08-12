News & Insights

Sector Update: Tech Stocks Mixed Late Afternoon

August 12, 2024

Tech stocks were mixed late Monday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) rising 0.7% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) fractionally lower.

The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index rose 0.6%.

In corporate news, Nvidia (NVDA) shares popped 4.2%. The company is on track to report stronger-than-expected fiscal Q2 results later this month amid strength in its data center business, UBS said in a note.

MarketWise (MKTW) shares tumbled 26% after the company said F. Porter Stansberry resigned as chair and chief executive.

Monday.com (MNDY) shares added 12% after it reported better-than-expected Q2 results and lifted its full-year revenue outlook.

Apple (AAPL) is expected to ship more iPhone 16 units than Wall Street originally estimated, with potentially more customers looking to upgrade due to its artificial intelligence features, Wedbush Securities said in a note. Apple shares were up 0.4%.

