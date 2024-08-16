Sector Update: Tech Stocks Mixed Friday Afternoon

Tech stocks were mixed Friday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) rising 0.1% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) down 0.5%.

The Philadelphia Semiconductor index was fractionally lower.

In corporate news, AvePoint (AVPT) is working with advisers as it considers getting listed in Singapore, Bloomberg reported Friday. AvePoint shares were shedding 1.3%.

PropertyGuru (PGRU) shares jumped 4.7% after saying it agreed to be acquired by affiliates of EQT's BPEA Private Equity Fund VIII in an all-cash deal valuing the company at $1.1 billion.

Palo Alto Networks' (PANW) guidance for fiscal 2025 will be a key focus when the company reports Q4 results on Monday as the cybersecurity firm executes its "platformization" strategy, Wedbush Securities said in a note on Friday. Palo Alto shares were falling nearly 3%.

