Sector Update: Tech Stocks Lean Higher Pre-Bell Wednesday

Technology stocks leaned higher premarket Wednesday as the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) was up 2.1% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) was inactive.

Dynatrace (DT) shares were up nearly 13% after the company reported higher results for fiscal Q1.

Wix.com (WIX) shares were up 5% after the company reported higher results for Q2.

Veeco Instruments (VECO) shares were down 3.1% after the company reported late Tuesday Q2 non-GAAP earnings and net sales that missed expectations.

