News & Insights

Markets
KEYS

Sector Update: Tech Stocks Higher Wednesday Afternoon

August 21, 2024 — 01:55 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Tech stocks were rising Wednesday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) increasing 0.3% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) climbing 1.5%.

The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index added 1%.

In corporate news, Keysight Technologies (KEYS) shares jumped past 12%. The company posted better-than-expected fiscal Q3 results, while Chief Executive Satish Dhanasekaran forecast H2 orders to be higher than the previous six-month period.

GDS (GDS) shares popped over 18% after the company's Q2 results exceeded market expectations.

PagSeguro Digital (PAGS) shares tumbled 12% in recent trading, a day after the company reported Q2 earnings that rose less than expected.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

KEYS
GDS
PAGS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.