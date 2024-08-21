Sector Update: Tech Stocks Higher Wednesday Afternoon

Tech stocks were rising Wednesday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) increasing 0.3% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) climbing 1.5%.

The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index added 1%.

In corporate news, Keysight Technologies (KEYS) shares jumped past 12%. The company posted better-than-expected fiscal Q3 results, while Chief Executive Satish Dhanasekaran forecast H2 orders to be higher than the previous six-month period.

GDS (GDS) shares popped over 18% after the company's Q2 results exceeded market expectations.

PagSeguro Digital (PAGS) shares tumbled 12% in recent trading, a day after the company reported Q2 earnings that rose less than expected.

