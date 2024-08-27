News & Insights

Sector Update: Tech Stocks Higher Tuesday Afternoon

August 27, 2024 — 01:58 pm EDT

Tech stocks rose Tuesday afternoon with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) gaining 0.7% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) adding 0.8%.

The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index climbed 1.3%.

In corporate news, Apple (AAPL) said late Monday that Kevan Parekh will replace Luca Maestri as chief financial officer at the start of next year. Separately, Wedbush said that Apple's iPhone 16 launch event on Sept. 9 will likely be the start of the "biggest upgrade cycle in its history with AI now on the doorstep." Apple shares were rising 0.6%.

Super Micro Computer (SMCI) shares dropped 2.6% following a report by short-seller Hindenburg Research alleging accounting manipulation.

Nvidia (NVDA) shares rose almost 2% after it said Tuesday that it's launching NIM Agent Blueprints, a catalog of AI workflows that will allow companies to build generative AI applications.

