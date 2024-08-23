Sector Update: Tech Stocks Higher Late Afternoon

Tech stocks gained late Friday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) up 1.5% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) rising 2.7%.

The Philadelphia Semiconductor index climbed 2.6%.

In corporate news, Apple (AAPL) is planning to unveil the latest iPhones, watches and AirPods on Sept. 10 during a launch event, Bloomberg reported. Separately, Apple shares have "room for significant upside ahead" on bullish prospects for artificial intelligence, Third Point Chief Executive Daniel Loeb said in a letter to investors, Reuters reported. Apple shares were up 0.9%.

Meta Platforms (META) scrapped plans for a high-end mixed-reality headset aimed at rivaling Apple's Vision Pro, The Information reported Friday. Meta shares fell 0.8%.

Workday (WDAY) shares jumped past 12%, a day after the company reported fiscal Q2 results that topped analysts' estimates and reiterated its full-year subscription revenue outlook.

Ubiquiti's (UI) fiscal Q4 earnings rose as revenue growth in the enterprise technology segment drove an increase in consolidated sales. The shares popped 9.3%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.