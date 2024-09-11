Sector Update: Tech Stocks Gain Wednesday Afternoon

Tech stocks were higher Wednesday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) rising 2.0% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) gaining 2.5%.

The Philadelphia Semiconductor index climbed 2.9%.

In corporate news, Dell (DELL) said late Tuesday in a filing that it forecasts "a continued reduction" in its overall headcount this year as it grapples with a personal-computer refresh cycle that is yet to materialize. Its shares were rising 1.4%.

Amazon.com's (AMZN) Amazon Web Services plans to invest 8 billion British pounds ($10.47 billion) from 2024 through 2028 to build, operate and maintain data centers in the UK. Amazon shares added 0.9%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprises (HPE) is having talks with investors on Wednesday over a potential $9.5 billion debt deal to back its acquisition of Juniper Networks, Bloomberg reported. Its shares rose 1.2%.

