Sector Update: Tech Stocks Gain Thursday Afternoon

September 19, 2024 — 01:51 pm EDT

Tech stocks were sharply higher Thursday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) rising 3.4% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) spiking 4.9%.

The Philadelphia Semiconductor index jumped 5.4%.

In regulatory news, many of the major social media and video streaming companies have been surveilling consumers to monetize their personal information and have failed to protect users online, especially teens and children, the Federal Trade Commission said Thursday in a staff report.

In corporate news, the EU said Thursday it has launched two proceedings to compel Apple (AAPL) to open the operating systems on its iPhones and iPads to other technologies or risk the possibility of fines or periodic penalty payments. Apple shares were rising 3.9%.

Kaspi.kz (KSPI) shares tumbled 18% as Culper Research disclosed a short position on the stock, alleging the company "systematically misled" US investors and regulators with claims of "zero exposure to Russia."

Oracle-backed (ORCL) Ampere Computing is exploring a potential sale, Bloomberg reported Thursday. Oracle shares were adding 1.7%.

Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
