Sector Update: Tech Stocks Gain Monday Afternoon

July 22, 2024 — 01:53 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Tech stocks were higher Monday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) rising 2.2% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) up 2.9%.

The Philadelphia Semiconductor index climbed 3.2%.

In corporate news, CrowdStrike's (CRWD) financial outlook faces some uncertainty over the next one to two quarters following last week's global tech outage, but the company can likely limit "reputational damage" in the longer term, Morgan Stanley said Monday. CrowdStrike shares were down 13%.

Nvidia (NVDA) is working on a version of its new flagship AI chip for the Chinese market that will be compatible with US export controls, Reuters reported Monday. Nvidia shares popped 4.4%.

Reddit (RDDT) shares spiked 7.4% after The Information reported Monday that the company is teaming up with the NFL, NBA, MLB and other sports leagues to get videos and other content for its site.

