Sector Update: Tech Stocks Gain Late Afternoon

Tech stocks were higher in late Monday afternoon trading, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) each rising 1.2%.

The Philadelphia Semiconductor index climbed 1.3%.

In corporate news, Zoom Video Communications (ZM) shares rose 2.9% after the company said Monday it launched a new single-use webinar product that can host up to 1 million attendees.

Dell Technologies (DELL) is positioned for both revenue and earnings upside in its fiscal Q2 and the full year amid a more favorable setup tied to artificial intelligence server momentum, Morgan Stanley said Monday. Dell shares added 0.3%.

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) said Monday it agreed to buy artificial intelligence infrastructure solutions company ZT Systems for roughly $4.9 billion. AMD shares popped 4.4%.

Planet Labs PBC (PL) shares jumped nearly 12% after it announced Monday a contract with the NATO Communications and Information Agency to provide satellite data.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.