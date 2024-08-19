News & Insights

Sector Update: Tech Stocks Gain Late Afternoon

August 19, 2024 — 03:59 pm EDT

Tech stocks were higher in late Monday afternoon trading, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) each rising 1.2%.

The Philadelphia Semiconductor index climbed 1.3%.

In corporate news, Zoom Video Communications (ZM) shares rose 2.9% after the company said Monday it launched a new single-use webinar product that can host up to 1 million attendees.

Dell Technologies (DELL) is positioned for both revenue and earnings upside in its fiscal Q2 and the full year amid a more favorable setup tied to artificial intelligence server momentum, Morgan Stanley said Monday. Dell shares added 0.3%.

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) said Monday it agreed to buy artificial intelligence infrastructure solutions company ZT Systems for roughly $4.9 billion. AMD shares popped 4.4%.

Planet Labs PBC (PL) shares jumped nearly 12% after it announced Monday a contract with the NATO Communications and Information Agency to provide satellite data.

