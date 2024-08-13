Sector Update: Tech Stocks Gain Late Afternoon

Tech stocks were sharply higher late Tuesday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) rising 2.8% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) jumping 3.5%.

The Philadelphia Semiconductor index climbed 3.6%.

In corporate news, Dell Technologies (DELL) shares jumped over 5% as Barclays upgraded its rating on the stock to equalweight from underweight with a price target of $97.

CXApp (CXAI) shares soared 86% after the company said late Monday that it secured a multi-million dollar deal with Alphabet's (GOOG) Google Cloud.

Sea (SE) shares popped nearly 11%. The company's Q2 earnings fell year over year while revenue rose more than expected, driven by its e-commerce segment.

Tencent Music Entertainment (TME) shares tumbled past 15%. The company's Q2 top line declined on a yearly basis mainly due to lower revenue in its social entertainment services segment, partially offset by gains in the online music unit.

