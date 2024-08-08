News & Insights

Sector Update: Tech Stocks Gain Late Afternoon

August 08, 2024

Tech stocks jumped late Thursday afternoon with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) up 3.4% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) surging 6.3%.

The Philadelphia Semiconductor index also gained 6.3%.

In corporate news, Apple (AAPL) is planning a new model of the Mac mini that is expected to be released later this year, Bloomberg reported. The shares rose 1.5%.

JFrog (FROG) shares plunged 28% as Oppenheimer downgraded the stock to market perform from outperform, likely driven by the company's Q2 revenue missing analysts' estimates and lower full-year guidance.

ChargePoint (CHPT) shares jumped 11%. The company is launching its Omni Port product, which allows any electric vehicle to charge in any parking space, regardless of connector type, without an additional cable.

The UK's Competition and Markets Authority said it has enough information to launch a probe into the partnership between Amazon.com (AMZN) and artificial intelligence company Anthropic. Amazon shares rose 1.6%.

MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information.
