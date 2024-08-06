Sector Update: Tech Stocks Gain Late Afternoon

Tech stocks were higher late Tuesday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) rising 2% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) adding 0.6%.

The Philadelphia Semiconductor index climbed 1.5%.

In corporate news, Lumen Technologies (LUMN) shares doubled after Citigroup upgraded the company's rating to neutral from sell, with a price target of $3.15.

Cadence Design Systems (CDNS) shares jumped 5.4% after Piper Sandler upgraded its rating on the stock to overweight from neutral with a price target of $318.

Palantir (PLTR) shares popped more than 10% after the software maker late Monday reported stronger-than-expected Q2 earnings and revenue.

Teradata (TDC) shares tumbled 14% after the company reported a lower Q2 revenue which trailed analysts' expectations.

