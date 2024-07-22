Sector Update: Tech Stocks Gain Late Afternoon

Tech stocks were rising late Monday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) advancing 2.1% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) up 3.5%.

The Philadelphia Semiconductor index climbed 3.5%.

In corporate news, Alphabet (GOOG) is expected to deliver strong Q2 results amid continuous strength in its Google search business, Wedbush said in a note. Alphabet shares added 2.7%.

CrowdStrike's (CRWD) financial outlook faces some uncertainty over the next one to two quarters following last week's global tech outage, but the company can likely limit "reputational damage" in the longer term, Morgan Stanley said. CrowdStrike shares tumbled past 13%.

Nvidia (NVDA) is working on a version of its new flagship AI chip for the Chinese market that will be compatible with US export controls, Reuters reported. Nvidia shares popped 4.7%.

Reddit (RDDT) shares spiked 5.6% after The Information reported that the company is teaming up with the NFL, NBA, MLB and other sports leagues to get videos and other content for its site.

