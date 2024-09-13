News & Insights

Sector Update: Tech Stocks Gain Friday Afternoon

September 13, 2024 — 01:58 pm EDT

Tech stocks rose Friday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) up 0.6% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) climbing 2.3%.

The Philadelphia Semiconductor index advanced 1.7%.

In corporate news, Adobe (ADBE) shares slumped nearly 9% after the company's Q4 revenue outlook missed market expectations. After the results late Thursday, Fubon downgraded Adobe to neutral with a price target of $610, and Citigroup, Bernstein, Melius and UBS cut their prices targets on the stock.

Upwork (UPWK) investor Engine Capital on Friday urged the company to refresh its board and proposed other measures to boost shareholder value. Upwork shares jumped 8.5%.

IBEX (IBEX) shares surged 17%, a day after the company reported its fiscal Q4 results.

