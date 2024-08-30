News & Insights

Markets
INTC

Sector Update: Tech Stocks Gain Friday Afternoon

August 30, 2024 — 01:52 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Tech stocks rose Friday afternoon with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) adding 0.4% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) gaining 0.9%.

The Philadelphia Semiconductor index climbed 1.4%.

In corporate news, Intel (INTC) is working with Morgan Stanley (MS) and Goldman Sachs (GS) on strategy, including the prospect of M&A deals or a split of businesses, Bloomberg reported. Intel shares jumped 7.8%.

MongoDB (MDB) shares surged 17%. The company's fiscal Q2 results demonstrated "some stabilization" in operations after a "shaky" start to 2024 as management highlighted a rebound, Truist Securities said.

Dell (DELL) reported fiscal Q2 non-GAAP earnings late Thursday of $1.89 per diluted share, up from $1.74 a year earlier and above the Capital IQ consensus analyst estimate of $1.71. Separately, Dell is trying to sell SecureWorks (SCWX) again following previous failed attempts, Reuters reported. Dell shares rose 3.3%, and SecureWorks tumbled 5.8%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

INTC
MDB
DELL
SCWX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.