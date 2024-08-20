Sector Update: Tech Stocks Flat to Lower Premarket Tuesday

Technology stocks were flat to lower premarket Tuesday as the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) was down 0.3% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) was recently inactive.

Fabrinet (FN) shares were up more than 12% after it reported higher fiscal Q4 earnings and sales, beating expectations, and unveiled an expanded stock buyback program.

Palo Alto Networks (PANW) shares advanced by over 2% after it reported higher fiscal Q4 non-GAAP earnings and revenue.

Clarivate (CLVT) said it has appointed Melanie Margolin as chief administrative and legal officer. Clarivate shares were up over 1% pre-bell.

