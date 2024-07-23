News & Insights

Markets
SPOT

Sector Update: Tech Stocks Flat to Lower Premarket Tuesday

July 23, 2024 — 09:03 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Technology stocks were flat-to-lower premarket Tuesday as the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) was inactive and the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) was down 0.2% recently.

Spotify Technology (SPOT) rose past 13% after reporting that it swung to Q2 earnings as revenue increased during the period.

NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) fell by over 7% after the company overnight reported declines in Q2 earnings and revenue.

SAP (SAP) was up over 5% after the company reported overnight higher Q2 earnings and revenue.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SPOT
NXPI
SAP
XLK
XSD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.