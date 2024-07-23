Sector Update: Tech Stocks Flat to Lower Premarket Tuesday

Technology stocks were flat-to-lower premarket Tuesday as the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) was inactive and the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) was down 0.2% recently.

Spotify Technology (SPOT) rose past 13% after reporting that it swung to Q2 earnings as revenue increased during the period.

NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) fell by over 7% after the company overnight reported declines in Q2 earnings and revenue.

SAP (SAP) was up over 5% after the company reported overnight higher Q2 earnings and revenue.

