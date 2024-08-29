News & Insights

Sector Update: Tech Stocks Flat to Lower Premarket Thursday

August 29, 2024 — 09:07 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Technology stocks were flat to lower premarket Thursday, with the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) inactive and The Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) down 0.2%.

Affirm Holdings (AFRM) shares were up over 24% after an RBC price target raise followed a narrower fiscal Q4 loss on higher revenue posted by the company.

Salesforce (CRM) stock was up over 4% after the company posted higher fiscal Q2 non-GAAP earnings and revenue in addition to raising its fiscal 2025 adjusted EPS outlook.

HP (HPQ) shares were down more than 3% after the company reported lower fiscal Q3 non-GAAP earnings in addition to lowering its fiscal 2024 outlook.

