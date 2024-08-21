Sector Update: Tech Stocks Flat to Higher Premarket Wednesday

Technology stocks were flat to higher premarket Wednesday with the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) inactive and the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) recently up 0.2%.

Keysight Technologies (KEYS) shares were up more than 11% after it reported a less-than-expected drop in fiscal Q3 earnings and sales.

Immersion (IMMR) shares rose past 10% after it reported a surge in Q2 non-GAAP earnings and revenue.

GDS Holdings (GDS) shares advanced by over 4% after it reported a narrowed Q2 loss as revenue increased during the period.

