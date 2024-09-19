News & Insights

Sector Update: Tech Stocks Flat to Higher Premarket Thursday

September 19, 2024 — 09:15 am EDT

Technology stocks were flat to higher premarket Thursday as the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) was up 2.4% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) was inactive recently.

Coherent (COHR) shares rose past 2% after the company said device samples of its new uncooled dual-chip micro-pump laser are now available, with volume production on track for Q1 next year.

Endava (DAVA) shares declined by over 3% after the company reported fiscal Q4 adjusted earnings of 0.22 British pounds ($0.29) per diluted share, down from 0.57 pounds a year earlier.

AI equipment company Syntiant said it signed a deal to acquire certain assets of Knowles' (KN) consumer micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones business. Knowles shares were down more than 5% pre-bell.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

