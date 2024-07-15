Sector Update: Tech Stocks Flat to Higher Premarket Monday

Technology stocks were flat to higher premarket Monday as the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) was unchanged and the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) was up 0.5% recently.

SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG) is eliminating roughly 400 employees, including 200 in Israel, as part of cost-cutting measures, the company said in a regulatory filing Monday. SolarEdge Technologies shares fell 7.8% pre-bell.

Apple (AAPL) shipped over 45.2 million iPhones in Q2, up from 44.5 million a year earlier, according to the preliminary data from the International Data Corporation Worldwide Quarterly Mobile Phone Tracker. Apple shares were up 2.1% premarket.

Ericsson (ERIC) said Monday it signed a multi-year cross-license deal with smartphone manufacturer OPPO covering patents related to cellular technologies, including 5G. Ericsson declined by 2% pre-bell.

