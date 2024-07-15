News & Insights

Markets
SEDG

Sector Update: Tech Stocks Flat to Higher Premarket Monday

July 15, 2024 — 09:11 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Technology stocks were flat to higher premarket Monday as the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) was unchanged and the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) was up 0.5% recently.

SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG) is eliminating roughly 400 employees, including 200 in Israel, as part of cost-cutting measures, the company said in a regulatory filing Monday. SolarEdge Technologies shares fell 7.8% pre-bell.

Apple (AAPL) shipped over 45.2 million iPhones in Q2, up from 44.5 million a year earlier, according to the preliminary data from the International Data Corporation Worldwide Quarterly Mobile Phone Tracker. Apple shares were up 2.1% premarket.

Ericsson (ERIC) said Monday it signed a multi-year cross-license deal with smartphone manufacturer OPPO covering patents related to cellular technologies, including 5G. Ericsson declined by 2% pre-bell.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SEDG
AAPL
ERIC
XLK
XSD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.