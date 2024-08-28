News & Insights

Markets
NVDA

Sector Update: Tech Stocks Fall Wednesday Afternoon

August 28, 2024 — 02:02 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Tech stocks were in the red Wednesday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) falling 1.8% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) dropping 1.6%.

The Philadelphia Semiconductor index slumped 2.3%.

In corporate news, Nvidia, a significant contributor to the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq gains since October, is slated to report quarterly earnings after the markets close. Nvidia shares were shedding about 3%.

Super Micro Computer (SMCI) shares plunged 23%. The company said Wednesday it doesn't expect to file its annual Form 10-K report on time for the fiscal year ended June 30.

SentinelOne (S) unexpectedly swung to fiscal Q2 earnings year-over-year as the cybersecurity company's revenue rose above Wall Street's estimates. Its shares were down 2.4%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NVDA
SMCI
S

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.