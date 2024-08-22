News & Insights

Markets
SNOW

Sector Update: Tech Stocks Fall Thursday Afternoon

August 22, 2024 — 01:56 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Tech stocks were declining Thursday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) falling 1.9% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) dropping 2.1%.

The Philadelphia Semiconductor index slumped 2.4%.

In corporate news, Snowflake (SNOW) shares tumbled 13% as the company issued a downbeat fiscal Q3 product revenue outlook despite raising its full-year view for the key metric and beating Wall Street estimates for Q2.

Baidu's (BIDU) Q2 revenue trailed Wall Street's estimates while earnings fell less than expected year over year as growth in the company's artificial intelligence cloud business helped offset macroeconomic headwinds impacting online marketing revenue. Its shares fell 4.5%.

Amazon.com's (AMZN) Amazon Web Services said late Wednesday it plans to invest about $6.2 billion in Malaysia through 2038 while launching the AWS Asia Pacific (Malaysia) Region. Amazon shares dropped 1.8%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SNOW
BIDU
AMZN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.