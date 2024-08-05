Sector Update: Tech Stocks Fall Monday Afternoon

Tech stocks were falling in Monday afternoon trading, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) dropping 2.7% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) slumping 2.1%.

The Philadelphia Semiconductor index shed 1.2%.

In corporate news, Wix.com (WIX) shares gained 2% after it said Monday it has expanded its partnership with Alphabet's (GOOG) Google to offer its users Google's Gemini for Workspace.

Thoughtworks (TWKS) shares surged 26.4% after it said Monday it has signed a definitive merger agreement under which an affiliate of funds advised by Apax Partners will buy all of the outstanding shares of Thoughtworks common stock that they don't already own for $4.40 per share.

Tesla (TSLA) Chief Executive Elon Musk has filed a lawsuit against Microsoft-backed (MSFT) OpenAI, OpenAI's Co-Founder Gregory Brockman and OpenAI's Chief Executive Sam Altman accusing them of prioritizing profits over public welfare, according to a court filing Monday. Tesla shares were falling 3.6% and Microsoft was slumping 2.9%.

