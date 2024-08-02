News & Insights

Markets
TIXT

Sector Update: Tech Stocks Fall Late Afternoon

August 02, 2024 — 03:56 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Tech stocks were sharply lower late Friday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) falling 2.9% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) dropping 5.9%.

The Philadelphia Semiconductor index fell 5.5%.

In corporate news, Telus International (TIXT) shares plunged nearly 36% as it reported on Friday lower-than-expected adjusted earnings and a surprise drop in sales. It also lowered its full-year outlook.

Intel (INTC) shares plunged almost 27% after it reported late Thursday a drop in Q2 earnings and sales. It also plans to suspend dividends starting in Q4 while implementing a $10 billion cost-cutting program.

Amazon.com (AMZN) shares dropped 9.3% after the quarterly sales it reported the day before trailed analysts' estimates and several brokerages cut their price targets on the company.

Apple (AAPL) reported better-than-expected fiscal Q3 results, as gains in iPad and Mac sales more than offset a decline in its flagship iPhone product. Its shares rose 0.7%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TIXT
INTC
AMZN
AAPL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.